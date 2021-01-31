By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Classes are canceled for students in the Keystone Oaks School District due to a teachers’ strike that has been authorized by the Keystone Oaks Education Association.

Beginning on Monday, February 1, 2021, the strike goes into effect and classes will be canceled until Monday, February 8, 2021, at the latest.

The Keystone Oaks Education Association, the union representing teachers within the district, and the Keystone Oaks Board of School Directors were unable to reach an agreement by the union’s target date, triggering the strike.

Negotiations continued through the past week and this weekend.

While the strike is on, school sports will continue for in-season sports but conditioning for out-of-season sports will not be held.

Students that attend Parkway West Career & Technical Center will continue attending regular classes.

Transportation for out-of-district students and those in private or parochial schools.

Meanwhile, the free meals program will continue with curbside pickup between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at each building.

The school district says they hope to reach an agreement to return students to the classroom as soon as possible.

Due to Pennsylvania law, canceled classes and the strike can only last six days in order for students to complete the mandated 180 days of instruction by June 15, 2021.