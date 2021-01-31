By: KDKA-TV News Staff

MONESSEN (KDKA) – The United States Department of Agriculture’s Farmers to Families program is bringing produce and other food to Monessen.

Thanks to the effort of a group of volunteers, families will be provided with fresh meats, produce, and dairy products.

“We’re really excited about this distribution, and we are blessed to have this opportunity,” said Mayor Matthew Shorraw. “This will be a way to help fill in the gaps that exist and supplement what other food banks and distribution sites are already doing. With this distribution, we will not only be able to help people in Monessen but also in the immediate area.”

Beginning on Friday, February 5, from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. an 18-wheeler truck will bring 1,100 boxes of fresh food to the Herman Mihalich River Launch Park to distribute the food on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The boxes will be provided at no charge and the program will continue at the same time each week through April.