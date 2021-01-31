By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Grab your Walkmans, turn on KBL, and get ready for a rad time.
The Penguins, after introducing their Adidas Reverse Retro jerseys in November, the team officially announced the schedule for when the team will wear the uniforms on the ice in the 2021 season.
The schedule will see the Penguins wear the jerseys away from PPG Paints Arena for five games before bringing them home in April against the Philadelphia Flyers.
Along with the Reverse Retro jerseys, the Penguins will also wear their yellow third jerseys in nine games this season.
The full schedule for each jersey can be found below.
Reverse Retro Jerseys
- Feb. 1 @ New York Rangers
- Feb. 23 @ Washington Capitals
- March 13 @ Buffalo Sabres
- March 21 @ New Jersey Devils
- April 3 @ Boston
- April 15 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
Third Jerseys
- Feb. 4 vs. New Jersey
- Feb. 16 vs. Washington Captials
- Feb. 20 vs. New York Islanders
- March 4 vs. Philadelphia Flyers
- March 9 vs. New York Rangers
- March 16 vs. Boston Bruins
- March 26 vs. Buffalo Sabres
- April 22 vs. New Jersey Devils
- April 25 vs. Boston Bruins