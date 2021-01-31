By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates infielder Kevin Newman and his wife Shayne announced that they are new parents.
In a post on Twitter, Newman shared the news.
Addison Marie Newman
1.28.2021 5:54pm
8 pounds 7 ounces. 21 Inches Long
We love you more than anything baby girl! Welcome to the world ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FCTJ4OCoCq
— Kevin Newman (@OfficialKBN) January 30, 2021
In the post, Newman said “we love you more than anything baby girl!”
Addison Marie Newman was born earlier this week.