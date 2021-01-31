CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Kevin Newman, MLB, Pirates, Pittsburgh Pirates, Pittsburgh Sports, Sports

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pirates infielder Kevin Newman and his wife Shayne announced that they are new parents.

In a post on Twitter, Newman shared the news.

In the post, Newman said “we love you more than anything baby girl!”

Addison Marie Newman was born earlier this week.