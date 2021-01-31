By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The last five Pittsburgh Police recruits from the most recent class are now officially on the force.
The officers were sworn in this past Friday, after missing their original ceremony on Friday, Jan. 22.
Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert administered the oath and gave the officers their badges.
Police said the new officers also received special coins made after the Squirrel Hill synagogue shooting in 2018 to remind them of how their fellow officers selflessly served the community that day.
Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich thanked the recruits for choosing to help people who live in Pittsburgh.
The officers will now begin three months of field training.