PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Crews have been out all morning preparing for snow to make its way to Western Pennsylvania.

KDKA’s Chris Hoffman took to the roads in the Mobile Weather Lab to see how conditions were.

Good morning! We are in the mobile weather lab giving you a look at the road conditions. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/n1eHA8l3sh — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 31, 2021

Along the Parkway West around 6:30 a.m., PennDOT crews were active on the highways in preparation of potential worsening conditions.

In the city of Pittsburgh, 50 crews were pretreating the roads in advance of the storm.

60 crews will be out today taking care of the snow that is falling.

You can track where plows are in your neighborhood with the snow tracker app.

Snow is starting to stick to the roads. This is I-79 south near Canonsburg @KDKA pic.twitter.com/H4HiKil5PN — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) January 31, 2021

The app became active at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday night.

PennDOT has imposed some restrictions for travel.

That includes restrictions along Interstate-70 from the Pennsylvania Turnpike to the Maryland border.

Tier One restrictions are in place, which impacts semi trucks, motorcycles, and buses.

Allegheny Public works will also be out in full force during this storm.

It will have 24 trucks out and about.

“We’re prepared, our trucks are loaded with salt. We do have plows on them. And weve monitored the storm and adjust our schedule accordingly,” said Stephen Shanley, Director, Allegheny Co. Dept. of Public Works.

