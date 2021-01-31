PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow showers have ramped up again across the region with the rain and rain/snow mix confined to only southern Greene County for early to mid-evening and eventually changing back to all snow across the area.

The Winter Weather Advisory has been extended through Tuesday morning.

Greene and Monongalia Counties have been dropped from it while Lawrence County was added.

WEATHER LINKS:

The Westmoreland and Fayette Ridges have been added to the Winter Storm Warning that includes Somerset, Garrett, Preston, and Tucker Counties and areas east that expect more than six more inches of snow.

Some parts of Tucker County have already received 7-10 inches of snow while Pittsburgh’s 4:30 p.m. measurement was 2.3” since midnight.

You can expect generally another 2-4 inches tonight through early Monday with an additional inch or two possible through the day Tuesday.

The exception will be the Laurel Highlands where snow will persist through Tuesday bringing higher storm totals in the higher elevations.

Temperatures will hover just below normal to start the week in the lower 30s.

