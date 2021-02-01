CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Police say they're not sure where he's heading.
FALLENTIMBER, Pa. (KDKA) – State police are looking for a 17-year-old who ran away from home early Monday morning.

Police say Cody Schneider from Reade Township in Cambria County left his house on foot around 6 a.m. He was wearing a black jacket, a black AC/DC hoodie, blue jeans and black boots. He was carrying a blue Reebook duffle bag.

(Photo provided by state police)

Police say Schneider got a ride from a passerby to the Sheetz convenience store in Bellwood. They say he was seen on surveillance video walking towards the Bellwood Martin’s gas station around 7:15 a.m.

Anyone who knows where he could be is asked to call 814-471-6500.