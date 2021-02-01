PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Conditions have certainly improved from this morning but they have been inconsistent across the area.

Most main roads are doing better now and many communities are starting to hit their side roads from what KDKA could see going through eastern Allegheny County into Westmoreland and part of Armstrong.

There were still spots where it looked like no crews had come through for some time or at all.

Allegheny County Public Works says it has had 24 trucks going since yesterday morning and plans to have them running through midnight.

Fire crews are on the scene of a rolled-over car on Route 28 North about a half mile from the Cheswick exit. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ESRo5W1VFU — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 1, 2021

Public Works Director Stephen Shanley is telling drivers to be aware of any ice that can form between now and overnight.

“Just be cautious. Temperatures will drop tonight. There could be some frozen areas on the roadway wherever they are driving due to runoff or melted snow on the roadways,” Shanley said.

“This is Pennsylvania, you have to expect bad roads in January and February. It’s February 1st. Tell me what Phil is going to say tomorrow,” Harrison Township resident John Michael said while cleaning his walkway.

About 5 minutes down the road and conditions are not as good. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/fAp6pq4Nhf — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 1, 2021

County public works say it didn’t have any major incidents to report on the roads.

You can find out who is responsible to clean your road with this link.