By: KDKA-TV News Staff
TAMPA BAY (KDKA) — A former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is in for a big payday if his team wins the Super Bowl.
Antonio Brown will secure a $750,000 bonus if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, according to ProFootballTalk. The football website says Brown has bonuses, among others, of 35 percent playing time and a Super Bowl win in his contract.
A PFT source says the wide receiver has already reached the playing time threshold. Brown does not need to play in the Super Bowl to reach the bonus. He missed all of the team’s practices last week with an injury.
ProFootballTalk reports Brown has a $750,000 base salary for this season, and he has earned $500,000 in bonuses so far.
Brown was signed by Tampa Bay in October. In July, he was suspended without pay for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 season. The NFL announced Brown was suspended for multiple violations of the league’s personal conduct policy.
Brown played one game with the New England Patriots in 2019 before being released. Brown spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh.