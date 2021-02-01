By: KDKA-TV News Staff

BUTLER, Pa. (KDKA) – A Butler teen is in the hospital after he shot himself in the arm with a gun police say he stole.

According to police, when they arrived to a house on West New Castle Street for a shooting Friday, they found the 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his arm. He was flown to UPMC Children’s and was last listed in stable condition.

At first, police say the shooting was reported as a robbery. But investigators later learned there were no robbers. Instead, the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

Police say they learned the gun used was one of several stolen from an unlocked vehicle a few days earlier by the victim and another juvenile. The alleged theft is under investigation, with one of the firearms still missing.

After the investigation is complete, police say “appropriate charges” will be filed.