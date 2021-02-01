PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Celina Pompeani is getting ready for Super Sunday snacks with her mom’s delicious recipe for Cheddar Cheese Melts!
Cheddar Cheese Melts
Ingredients:
-1 lb of bacon—cooked and crumbled
-2 cups/16 oz of cheddar cheese
-1 4 oz can of sliced black olives
-1 cup/8 oz of Mayo
-1 loaf of Party Rye or Party Pumpernickel
Directions:
-Cook the lb of bacon in the oven or microwave until crispy
-Spread your party rye’s out on a baking sheet
-Combine the cheddar cheese, olives, mayonnaise, and onion
-Mix into a bowl really well with a spoon
-Spread the mixture onto each of the party rye
-Sprinkle each party rye with the crumbled bacon
-Bake at 350 degrees for 15 minutes or until they start to bubble