By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – State police handed out eight warnings and two notices of violation after visiting Pittsburgh-area businesses to make sure they’re following COVID-19 restrictions.

Across the state from Monday through Thursday, State Police Liquor Control Enforcement officers visited 533 establishments, issuing 19 notices of violation and 22 warnings.

The unannounced compliance checks make sure businesses are following the coronavirus mitigation efforts, like mask-wearing, social distancing and limited occupancy.

Police with the Pittsburgh enforcement office visited 97 businesses and issued eight warnings and two notices of violation.

Bars and restaurants issued a notice of violation won’t be named since they’re under investigation. Each Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement office releases details on citations at the end of the month.

A notice of violation comes before an administrative citation, police say, and is meant to let establishments know what violations were found. State police say violators may face an administrative citation, and continued violations put an establishment’s liquor license at risk.

If you want to complain about a licensed establishment not following coronavirus mandates, you can call 1-800-932-0602 or submit a complaint online.