SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Filed Under:Amy Wadas, Butler County, Chris Hoffman, Local News, Local TV, Local Weather, Mobile Weather Lab, Route 19, Route 228, Route 30, Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snowfall continued to come down across Western Pennsylvania, KDKA had team coverage, checking on road conditions in different areas across the region.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., PennDOT crews were in Downtown Pittsburgh clearing roadways.

Watch as KDKA’s Chris Hoffman reports:

 

Amy Wadas reported live from Cranberry Township at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 228.

PennDOT said they are working in 12 hour shifts.

Chris Hoffman took to the roadways in the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab tracking conditions east of Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

The Mobile Weather Lab left the Downtown area and headed East, observing conditions along the way.

Conditions in Plum were a little bit better, but still less than ideal.

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer observed a vehicle struggling in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

 

Several other neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh were dealing with snow covered roads as well, like along McLain Street in Allentown.

(Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer)

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing weather situation.