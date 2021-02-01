PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — As snowfall continued to come down across Western Pennsylvania, KDKA had team coverage, checking on road conditions in different areas across the region.

Shortly after 4:00 a.m., PennDOT crews were in Downtown Pittsburgh clearing roadways.

Amy Wadas reported live from Cranberry Township at the intersection of Route 19 and Route 228.

A snowy, slushy intersection in Cranberry. This is 228 and 19. Take it slow! @KDKA pic.twitter.com/LO8Gf6ptD6 — Amy Wadas (@AmyWadas) February 1, 2021

PennDOT said they are working in 12 hour shifts.

Chris Hoffman took to the roadways in the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab tracking conditions east of Pittsburgh in Westmoreland County.

We are now in the mobile weather lab taking a look at the roads. I would recommend taking your time this morning. Some are in better shape that others. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/bDaXxZmeHM — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 1, 2021

The Mobile Weather Lab left the Downtown area and headed East, observing conditions along the way.

380 in Murrysville is a bit dicey. We are starting to find more road conditions similar to this. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/KdOUqs4R94 — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 1, 2021

Conditions in Plum were a little bit better, but still less than ideal.

We went down Golden Mile Highway in Plum about an hour ago. Conditions are better but less than ideal. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/0QOkzr0GpF — Chris Hoffman (@NewsmanChris) February 1, 2021

KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer observed a vehicle struggling in Pittsburgh’s Elliott neighborhood.

Several other neighborhoods in the city of Pittsburgh were dealing with snow covered roads as well, like along McLain Street in Allentown.

