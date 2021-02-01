PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — KDKA-TV is partnering with Entercom to launch a new sports podcast with the area’s two biggest sports broadcasters. Longtime KDKA-TV sportscaster, Bob Pompeani will team up with 93.7 The Fan’s (KDKA-FM) Andrew Fillipponi for a weekly podcast aptly named, Pomp and Poni.

The podcast will feature some of the bigger names in sports and take a deeper dive into their careers. Pomp and Poni will kick off their first podcast with legendary CBS Sportscaster Jim Nantz.

CLICK HERE FOR THE POMP & PONI PODCAST!

Growing up in an area deep in sports traditions, Pompeani has seen all of the biggest high school rivalries as well as met players and coaches who have gone on to make sports history. Bob has been inducted into several Hall of Fame’s including the Tri-State PGA Golf Hall of Fame, the Beaver County Hall of Fame and the 2015 Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

Fillipponi grew up in upstate New York. He graduated from Syracuse University where he served as the talk show director at historic student radio station, WAER. In 2008 and 2009, he hosted, anchored and reported for Entercom Buffalo sister station WGR 550 (WGR-AM). In 2010, he moved to Pittsburgh and began hosting at 93.7 The Fan.

Christopher Cotugno, Vice President and General Manager of KDKA-TV said, “Creating a podcast with two of the most knowledgeable local sports broadcasters was an easy decision.” If you watch these two together in 4pm news and on The Nightly Sports Call (on Pittsburgh’s CW), it is clear that they have the sports passion and chemistry to make this podcast a huge success. I’ll be downloading it for sure.”

“Pomp and Poni, nothing more needs said. This will be must listen every single week for all sports fans in Pittsburgh” echoed Michael Spacciapolli, senior vice president and market manager, Entercom Pittsburgh.

To download the podcast go to kdka.com or radio.com/937thefan. The podcast will launch on February 5, 2021 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, kdka.com, radio.com and everywhere podcasts are available.