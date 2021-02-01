CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The Penguins and Devils were set to play Tuesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ two-game series this week against the New Jersey Devils has been postponed due to coronavirus concerns.

The NHL announced Monday that New Jersey’s games through at least Saturday have been postponed after four more players on the team were added to the NHL’s COVID Protocol Related Absence list.

“As an appropriate precaution, the team’s training facilities have been closed to all Players on the Club’s active roster, effective immediately, and will remain so until further notice. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the Devils’ regular season schedule,” the release said.

