By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting a two-day total of 6,839 new cases of Coronavirus and 85 additional deaths. These new numbers come as the state has reached more than 1 million vaccinations.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 846,078 since Saturday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,370 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 695 patients are in the ICU.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22-28 dropped to 9.3%

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,687 deaths.

Through Jan. 31, more than one million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to over 811,000 people. More than 615,000 people have gotten their first dose and more than 196,000 have gotten both.

Pennsylvania is still in the first phase of its vaccination plan, Phase 1A. There are about 4 million people in that phase. It includes health care workers, long-term care facility residents, people 65 and older and those 16-64 with high-risk conditions like cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart condition and type 2 diabetes.

There are 3,646,648 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,248 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,103 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 75,351. Out of total deaths, 11,373 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,011 of the total cases are among state health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: