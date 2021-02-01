SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
The Allegheny County Health Department provides a COVID-19 update at 11 a.m.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 402 new Coronavirus cases and one additional death over the last 48 hours.

Of the newly reported cases, 366 are confirmed from 2,100 PCR tests. There are 36 probable cases.

The Health Department says new cases range in age from 2 months to 99 years with a median age of 42 years.

The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 14 to Jan. 31.

There have been 69,537 total cases and 4,300 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.

The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,454.

The latest death was a patient over 100 years old who lived at a long-term care facility. That person died on Jan. 10.

