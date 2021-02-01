By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto is introducing legislation to follow up on his promise of making Juneteenth a city holiday.

Last summer, Peduto made Juneteenth a holiday in Pittsburgh by order. The mayor’s office on Monday announced Peduto is taking a bill to City Council to make the holiday official.

Since June 19 is on a Saturday this year, it will be celebrated June 18.

The legislation from the Department of Human Services and Civil Service will be introduced Tuesday and discussed later this month.

“Throughout history, many have tried to silence Black voices. We have arrived in a critical time where they are finally getting the attention that they deserve – and they are being heard. Many of us, particularly privileged white men, have not always listened as much as we should have. The time is now to make that change permanent, and formally set aside this holiday to celebrate Black voices,” Peduto said last summer.