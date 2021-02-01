By: KDKA-TV News Staff
BRADENTON, Fla (KDKA) — The Pittsburgh Pirates plan to host fans for spring training games at LECOM Park in Florida.
In a release on Monday, the team said they are planning for approximately 25 percent capacity at the ballpark. Tickets will be available in seat pod allotments of two and four per purchase. LECOM Park is set to host 17 spring training games.
“All seating arrangements are being made in accordance with health and safety protocols with the recommended six feet distance between pods throughout the ballpark,” the release said.
Tickets will be available at first to spring training season ticket-holders and corporate partners online on Wednesday. The presale ends Sunday, and the remaining tickets will go on sale Feb. 15.
