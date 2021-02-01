By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building.
UPDATE: Local and federal law enforcement continues to investigate a bomb threat to the Federal Building. Roads have reopened. There are no injuries, only a threat. https://t.co/LieW4yahQH
— Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) February 1, 2021
Public Safety says roads have reopened Monday night, and there are no injuries. Officials say local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat.
