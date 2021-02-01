CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
There are no injuries, Public Safety says.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Safety says law enforcement is investigating a bomb threat to the William S. Moorhead Federal Building.

Public Safety says roads have reopened Monday night, and there are no injuries. Officials say local and federal law enforcement agencies are investigating the threat.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.