By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Public Schools could be closing several schools within the next two years.

Pittsburgh Public Schools announced Monday that Superintendant Anthony Hamlet and his leadership team have shared a plan to close Fulton PreK-5 in Highland Park, Miller PreK-5 in the Hill District and Woolslair PreK-5 in Lawrenceville, as well as Manchester PreK-8, Allegheny 6-8, Arsenal 6-8 and Sterrett 6-8.

The Morrow K-5 building in Brighton Heights and the Manchester, McKelvey, Morrow, Woolslair and Friendship buildings would also close.

The plan also recommends the creation of two new schools: A career middle school at the Oliver building and a birth-2 school at the Northview building.

“Our first priority remains opening schools for in-person instruction while assuring all our students are getting the educational support they need,” Hamlet said in the release. “Even so, the COVID-19 pandemic has ripped the band aid off of the inequities in every school system, including Pittsburgh Public Schools. To succeed as a district and city – we must break from a legacy of inequity. We cannot and should not go back to the way things were.”

The Woolslair closures would happen in the 2021-22 academic year. The remainder of the closures and openings would be for the 2022-23 school year.

The earliest the school board could vote on the proposed plan is May 26.

“Tomorrow, the Board will be asked to open the public commentary period at a Special Legislative Meeting, beginning at 5:30 PM,” Monday’s release said.

“Should the Board vote to open the public commentary period tomorrow, the District will develop an aggressive schedule with multiple opportunities for input regarding this evening’s recommendations,” the release added.