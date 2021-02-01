By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.
The news comes from a source for Ian Rapoport.
The #Steelers are promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach after he served as the team’s assistant OL coach for the previous two seasons, source said. The former #Patriots draft pick spent several years with UCLA coaching before joining Pittsburgh.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 1, 2021
Klemm was hired as the assistant offensive line coach in 2019. During his NFL playing career, he won three Super Bowls.
Before his time with the Steelers, he was with UCLA from 2012-2018.
The Steelers have been making changes to their coaching staff after a disappointing postseason. They decided not to renew former offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett’s contract last month.