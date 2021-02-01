CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Klemm has been with the Steelers since 2019 as an assistant offensive line coach.
Filed Under:Football, Local TV, NFL, Pittsburgh Steelers, Steelers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly promoting Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.

The news comes from a source for Ian Rapoport.

Klemm was hired as the assistant offensive line coach in 2019. During his NFL playing career, he won three Super Bowls.

Before his time with the Steelers, he was with UCLA from 2012-2018.

The Steelers have been making changes to their coaching staff after a disappointing postseason. They decided not to renew former offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett’s contract last month.