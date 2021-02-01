CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — It was Jan. 19 when a massive blaze destroyed an apartment building and damaged a neighboring home along East Gibson Avenue in Connellsville.

“They said the house was on fire and we needed to get out of the house,” Michelle Schmuck told KDKA at the time. “So we all grabbed some things and we got out of the house. And there’s not much more to tell. I’m just thankful to be alive.”

She was one of 13 who escaped the fire. As firefighters put the flames out, everyone was accounted for except for Kelley Anderson and her child. The worry was she and the baby were inside the house and more than likely dead.

It turned out Anderson and her child were safe and not far away. The mother and child were discovered knocking on a neighbor’s door.

Police began to question the 24-year-old Anderson. And after a few interviews over several days, Anderson eventually told investigators she set the fire.

“She said she started the fire with a cigarette lighter and lit the drapes on fire,” said Cpl. Bryan Kendi.

Kendi says say once Anderson made sure the fire was spreading, “She jumped out the second-story window with her child.”

But why would this woman risk her own life, her child’s and those of her neighbors — some of who were her family? Investigators say Anderson told them it was a case of kill or be killed.

“She believed that she needed to kill these family members because they trying to harm her and her child,” Kendi said.

The cost of the blaze is still being totaled. But thanks to firefighters and alert residents, it’s a tally that doesn’t involve human lives despite Anderson’s alleged deadly intent.

“It’s sad that people could devolve to some dark place where they think that’s their last option and they try to do something horrific. Thank God that it didn’t work out that way,” Kendi said.

In the Fayette County Jail denied bond, Anderson faces 13 counts of attempted homicide, as well as arson-related charges. Police say Anderson’s child is now in a safe environment.