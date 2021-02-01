By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tell us something we don’t know.

A new survey ranks Pittsburgh as the best place for football fans to live and love the game.

WalletHub has released its 2021 Best and Worst Cities for Football Fans survey ahead of Super Bowl LV next weekend.

The survey compares more than 240 United States cities with at least one college or professional football team. They gathered their data using 21 key factors including the number of NFL and college football teams, stadium capacity and fan engagement.

Pittsburgh ranks No. 1 overall, as well as No. 1 for pro football fans. It comes in at No. 13 for college football fans.

We also rank No. 1 for football fans among the country’s large cities.

According to the survey, the Steel City ties at No. 1 with Green Bay for the Most Engaged NFL Fans and Heinz Field comes in at No. 4 on the survey for Most Accessible Stadiums in the NFL.

As for college football city’s State College came in at No. 35 overall on the survey. Also, Morgantown, the home of West Virginia University is ranked at No. 4 on the list for Most Engaged College Football Fans.

Rounding out the top five overall rankings — Dallas, Boston, Green Bay and New York.