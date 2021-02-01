PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Johnson & Johnson is expected to ask the FDA this week for emergency use authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine has the advantage of being a single dose, but it also has the lowest efficacy rate of any of the vaccines so far. Is that a concern?

The short answer is that you have to look beyond the hceadline.

Dr. Matthew Moffa, an infectious disease specialist at Allegheny Health Network says he would take it.

Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

Dr. Moffa points out that the new vaccine uses only simple refrigeration as well.

As other vaccines come out, people may get to have the choice of which they get, but Dr. Moffa’s message is simple — take whatever you can get as soon as you can.

While the efficacy numbers for Johnson & Johnson;s vaccine are lower than others, Dr. Moffa said he has no hesitation.

Watch as KDKA’s John Shumway reports:

Dr. Moffa says just because you’ve been vaccinated doesn’t mean you could not carry the virus and spread it to someone else.

He says not enough research has been done to rule out that possibility.