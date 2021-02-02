By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 300 new Coronavirus cases and eight additional deaths.
Of the newly reported cases, 153 are confirmed from 818 PCR tests. There are 147 probable cases. The dates of positive tests range from Dec. 13 to Feb. 1.
The Health Department says new cases range in age from 3 years to 97 years with a median age of 41 years.
The date of deaths range from Dec. 29 to Jan. 31 and include one person in their 20s. Three were associated with long-term care facilities.
There have been 69,837 total cases and 4,412 total hospitalizations in Allegheny County since the outbreak began.
The county-wide death toll has risen to 1,462.
More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: