By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Monday was a big day in the Hill District. It marked the grand opening of the CARES CommuniTea Cafe.
The cafe is located along Centre Avenue as part of the Avenues of Hope initiative.
“This project demonstrates a what can happen when government and the community have an honest dialogue and work together, and is the core mission of Avenues of Hope,” Mayor Bill Peduto said. “We are working to realize the community’s vision by supporting and investing in local entrepreneurs and neighborhood-based economic development initiatives.”
The Urban Redevelopment Authority hopes the coffee shop and cafe will spark community conversation through special events including book clubs, art displays, and jazz events.