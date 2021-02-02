SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
By Chris Hoffman
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a winter storm blanketed the city of Pittsburgh in snow, KDKA’s Chris Hoffman took to the mobile weather lab to see what road conditions were like.

Several roadways showed new snow from overnight along with leftover snow from the previous day.

The Mobile Weather Lab visited parts of the city in Mt. Oliver, Carrick, and Arlington to check out road conditions.

Governor Wolf issued a disaster emergency declaration for this massive storm.

The state emergency management director says one concern about the storm was making sure COVID-19 vaccinations get to their intended destinations.

PennDOT has implemented several restrictions on highways.

Most of those highways are in the Eastern part of the state, but two that could have a local impact are the Tier 1 restrictions from the Pa. Turnpike to state line and Tier 3 restrictions from Breezewood to Harrisburg.