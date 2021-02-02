By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A man is dead after falling from a building in downtown Pittsburgh.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller is at the scene along 9th Street at Exchange Way.

It happened around noon Tuesday. Police now have an alleyway taped off.

There’s no word on what caused him to fall, but police say the victim, in his 40s, “fell from a good distance.” He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police can’t yet say if he fell from the roof or a fire escape. They also can’t yet say for certain why he was at this building. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/YJ4Y2Kq2UO — MEGHAN SCHILLER (@MeghanKDKA) February 2, 2021

Police say they can’t tell yet if he fell from the roof or a fire escape, nor can they say for certain why he was at the building.

They’re now checking for video from businesses and street cameras.

The man has not been identified.

