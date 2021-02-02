By: KDKA-TV News Staff
MORGANTOWN, W. Va (KDKA) — A young mother from Fayette County was found dead in West Virginia.
Police say Alexa Randolph’s body was found in her car at a Walmart in Morgantown on Friday.
There’s no word on how she died, but police say they’re investigating it as a homicide.
Randolph’s friends say she was an amazing mother.
“I just hope and pray that Jax knows and grows up knowing that his mom was an amazing woman who left him so much,” Ashlie Detweiler told KDKA’s Jennifer Borrasso.”
Randolph was a graduate of Albert Gallatin High School and studied at West Virginia University.