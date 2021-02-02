By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Heinz History Center and Carnegie Science Center are offering free virtual programs throughout Black History Month.

The programs are being presented by the “African American Program” at the History Center.

The first event, The Bonds of Family and Legacy is set for Feb. 11.

Admission is free, but you are asked to register in advance.

To do so, click here.

You can also visit the Heinz History Center’s events page for their other Black History Month events, including lectures on the Underground Railroad, the Civil Rights Movement and more.

Over at the Carnegie Science Center, they are also offering virtual lectures with Black scientists who work in the STEM field. They’ll be talking about what they do and why STEM education is so important.

They will also be reopening their Miniature Railroad and Village featuring notable Pittsburgh landmarks in the Civil Rights Movement.

For more information on their Black History Month events, visit the Carnegie Science Center’s website here.