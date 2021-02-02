By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man accused of beating a woman over the head with a tire iron in Homewood.
The Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office said 52-year-old Richard Robinson was arrested Tuesday at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. Law enforcement said Robinson had been wanted since Jan. 26 on three criminal bench warrants stemming from a violation of his bond conditions from a 2020 robbery. He also was wanted on a new arrest warrant from an incident on Jan. 24, when he allegedly beat the woman and was charged with two counts of aggravated assault by Pittsburgh Police.
The latest charges led to three bench warrants being issued, the sheriff’s office said. Robinson was previously placed on house arrest by pre-trial services while awaiting trial on the robbery, officials said. But, according to law enforcement, Robinson ran away from his designated residence.
Robinson was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.