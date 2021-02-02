SCHOOL DELAYS:Check The Growing List Of School Delays And Closures
CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
Head coach Jon LeDonne urged his players to help neighbors shovel snow in lieu of holding weight lifting sessions.
Filed Under:High School Sports, Jon LeDonne, Local News, penn hills football, Penn Hills High School

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — As a winter storm made its way across the Pittsburgh area on Monday, one high school football coach saw it as an opportunity to do some good in the community.

With heavy snow blanketing the region, many schools canceled classes and extracurricular activities.

Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne announced on social media that lifting was canceled as a result of the inclement weather.

With lifting canceled, LeDonne thought of a way for his players to get their workout in while also doing a good deed.

He said in a tweet to “get out and shovel a neighbor’s sidewalk/driveway.”

LeDonne took over as the head coach at Penn Hills for the start of the 2017 season, leading the Indians to a PIAA 5A State Championship in 2018 with a 16-0 undefeated record.