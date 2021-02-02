By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PENN HILLS (KDKA) — As a winter storm made its way across the Pittsburgh area on Monday, one high school football coach saw it as an opportunity to do some good in the community.

With heavy snow blanketing the region, many schools canceled classes and extracurricular activities.

Penn Hills football coach Jon LeDonne announced on social media that lifting was canceled as a result of the inclement weather.

Lifting is canceled today due to inclement weather. Get out and shovel a neighbor’s sidewalk/driveway. @PH_Athletics @phqbclub — Dr Jon LeDonne (@Coach_LeDonne) February 1, 2021

With lifting canceled, LeDonne thought of a way for his players to get their workout in while also doing a good deed.

He said in a tweet to “get out and shovel a neighbor’s sidewalk/driveway.”

LeDonne took over as the head coach at Penn Hills for the start of the 2017 season, leading the Indians to a PIAA 5A State Championship in 2018 with a 16-0 undefeated record.