HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 4,410 more cases of Coronavirus and 125 additional deaths.

The statewide total number of cases has risen to 850,488 since Monday’s report, according to the state’s data.

There are currently 3,280 people across the state hospitalized with COVID-19 infections. Of those hospitalized, 650 patients are in the ICU.

The Health Department say the statewide percent positivity for the week of Jan. 22-28 stood at 9.3%.

The statewide death toll has risen to 21,812 deaths.

There are 3,656,629 residents across the state who have tested negative for the virus to date.

The state Health Department numbers show there have been 63,447 cases of COVID-19 among residents in nursing and personal care homes across Pennsylvania. Among employees, there have been 12,165 diagnosed cases. This brings the total number of cases at long-term care facilities to 75,612. Out of total deaths, 11,406 have occurred in residents at nursing or personal care facilities.

Residents and staff at long-term care facilities in Pa. have started to receive COVID-19 vaccinations.

Approximately 23,121 of the total cases are among state healthcare workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening. However, restrictions are in place for bars, restaurants and large gatherings.

If you have concerns about the virus, you can check out the state’s COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.

