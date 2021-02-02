By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Grant Jackson, the winning pitcher for the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series, has died.

The Pirates say the 78-year-old died Tuesday morning at Canonsburg Hospital because of COVID-19 complications.

He was with the Pirates for six seasons from 1977-81 and 1982 and pitched when the team won its last World Series.

“This pandemic has affected every family throughout our community, and the Pirates family is no different. As the winning pitcher for the Pirates in Game 7 of the 1979 World Series, Grant was a World Series Champion and All-Star, who remained dedicated to the Pirates and the City of Pittsburgh since his retirement in 1982,” said Pirates President Travis Williams in a statement.

“He was an active board member of our Alumni Association who was always willing to help make an impact in our community. More so than any on-field accomplishment, Grant was a proud family man. Our sincere condolences and support go to his wife Millie (Milagro), his children Debra, Yolanda and Grant Jr., as well as his 10 grandchildren. He will be missed.”

The Pirates say private services will be held on Saturday.