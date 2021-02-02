By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The Pittsburgh Steelers promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.
The Steelers confirmed Klemm’s promotion on Tuesday.
We have promoted Adrian Klemm to offensive line coach.https://t.co/EsIMZtJJTJ
— Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) February 2, 2021
Klemm was hired as the assistant offensive line coach in 2019. During his NFL playing career, he won three Super Bowls.
Before his time with the Steelers, he was with UCLA from 2012-2018.
The Steelers have been making changes to their coaching staff after a disappointing postseason. They decided not to renew former offensive line coach Shaun Sarrett’s contract last month.