PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The advisories and warnings may be allowed to expire on Tuesday morning, but that does not mean the snow is going to be done for today.

While I am still waiting for an official total from overnight, some areas could have seen as much as 3” of snow overnight (Laurels) with places like Allegheny County likely seeing about an additional inch of snow.

More snow is possible tonight as the last little bit of wrap around precipitation dives to the southwest from Armstrong County.

There is low confidence on if and how much snow we see later on tonight.

Besides snow chances, skies should remain mostly cloudy with highs near 30 degrees, similar to what we saw on Monday.

The big story for the rest of the week is the continued threat of snow with another 1-3” of snow easily possible on Monday after starting off as rain.

Then, late Saturday and through Sunday, there will be a chance for snow ahead of the coldest air of the season so far settling in on Monday.

How cold? Morning lows on Monday will approach zero degrees with some places falling below zero for wake-up temperatures.

