MOON, Pa. (KDKA) — December graduates of Robert Morris University just started receiving their diplomas last week.

But after 100 years of educating, the diploma looks different than the rest.

“For a university that is small and claims you aren’t just a number, I feel like I’m just a number,” said Tyler Stewart.

Stewart just graduated from RMU after putting in the work.

“I have a Bachelor of Science degree in Cyber Forensics and Information Security and it would also list my minor in Criminal Justice and my certificate in Mobile Forensics,” Stewart said.

The diploma he received only lists “Bachelor of Science.”

“At the end of your college experience after you’ve spent hundreds of thousands of dollars, your diploma is what you have to show for it. That’s what you are going to hang up on your wall,” Stewart said.

Students told KDKA an email was sent out about the change at the end of December without public input.

A spokesperson from RMU sent this statement to KDKA:

“Robert Morris University has decided not to include the names of undergraduate majors on diplomas in order to be as consistent as possible across our academic schools and degree programs. This eliminates discrepancies and confusion that had cropped over the years between majors and concentrations, and how they were classified on diplomas. The only exceptions are when required by school- and program-specific accrediting bodies. It is important to note that several other local universities follow this same practice, including Carlow, Chatham, LaRoche, Duquesne, and Pitt.”

Graduates are not happy and are fighting back with a petition that is gaining momentum.

“You got to take a stand for what you believe in and I know a lot of people really do believe in this,” Stewart said.

Stewart wants the university to reissue the diplomas and not move forward with the change for future graduates.

No one from RMU would go on camera on Tuesday, but that spokesperson told KDKA the university does not plan to reconsider at this time.