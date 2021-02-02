LEETSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — A teen is wanted in connection with the shooting of a 20-year-old pregnant woman on Route 65.

Allegheny County police say an arrest warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Roderick Ferguson. He’s facing three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person and firearm violations.

It all started just before 11:30 p.m. Jan. 25 when Leetsdale officers rushed to the intersection Route 65 and Broad Street over reports of gunfire.

A short time later, Ohio Township police officers and paramedics were sent to the intersection of Route 65 and Camp Horne Road in Emsworth for an accident related to the shooting. That’s where the victim crashed her car.

The 20-year-old pregnant woman was shot in the neck and chest, Allegheny County Police said. A 20-year-old man was also injured in the crash. Both were taken to local hospitals.

According to police, their red Hyundai Sonata was headed north on Route 65 when another vehicle approached them and fired multiple shots. Police say the suspect vehicle took off while the victim’s vehicle went on to crash.

Ferguson is known to frequent the Mt. Oliver area, county police say. He’s described as a Black man 5-foot-9 and “medium build.”

In addition to Ferguson’s arrest warrant, 18-year-old Madeline Filotei was arrested on charges of hindering apprehension and false reports to law enforcement. She’s behind bars in the Allegheny County Jail awaiting arraignment.