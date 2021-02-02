By: KDKA-TV News Staff
GLASSPORT (KDKA) — The South Allegheny School District wants a judge to order its bus company to start picking up its students again.
Sun Coach Lines claims the district owes it more than $800,00 and hasn’t made a payment since the beginning of the pandemic.
The Post-Gazette reports the district denies this and will seek an injunction on Tuesday.
The district will ask Sun Coach Lines to restart bus service while the two sides work out an agreement.