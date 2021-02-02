CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
The district will ask Sun Coach Lines to restart bus service while the two sides work out an agreement related to its ongoing busing dispute.
By: KDKA-TV News Staff

GLASSPORT (KDKA) — The South Allegheny School District wants a judge to order its bus company to start picking up its students again.

Sun Coach Lines claims the district owes it more than $800,00 and hasn’t made a payment since the beginning of the pandemic.

The Post-Gazette reports the district denies this and will seek an injunction on Tuesday.

