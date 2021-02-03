By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – About 92% of residents in the Kane Community Living Centers have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
A second on-site vaccination clinic was held at Allegheny County’s skilled nursing facilities, which house about 710 residents and employ 890 workers.
Across the facilities, 653 residents have gotten vaccinated, and 584 of those residents have gotten the second shot. As for employees, 64% have been vaccinated. More than 280 other health care workers, service providers and contractors have also gotten the vaccine.
The vaccination clinics are part of the Federal Pharmacy Partnership. A third on-site clinic with CVS is scheduled for later this month.
The facilities have reported 49 deaths among residents who tested positive for COVID-19.