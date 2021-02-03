By: KDKA-TV News Staff

HARRISON CITY (KDKA) – Nearly 900 people received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday in Westmoreland County.

Bushy Run Pharmacy held a vaccine clinic at Saint Barbara Church in Harrison City.

The pharmacy signed up for an appointment on the pharmacy website and yesterday the vaccine was administered.

“I have been so desperate,” said Leslie Snitger. “I went on to all the websites and everything and when they finally called me and let me know that I was able to get it, I was thrilled because there’s nothing more important than to be protected and to be around family again.”

Bushy Run Pharmacy said they relied on a lot of volunteers to get everyone vaccinated.

The average wait time at the church for a vaccine was around 10 minutes.