PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA) — Viola Davis and the late Chadwick Boseman have nabbed Golden Globe nominations for their performances in Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” which was filmed here in Pittsburgh.

The film is based on the critically-acclaimed play by Pittsburgh playwright August Wilson.

It ended up being Boseman’s final film role before his death last year after battling cancer.

Boseman is up for Best Actor in a Motion Picture; and Davis is nominated for Best Actress in a Motion Picture.

Davis also starred in “Fences,” which was filmed in Pittsburgh as well.

Netflix dominated Wednesday’s Golden Globe nominations announcement thanks to both its films and television series.

David Fincher’s “Mank” topped the list with six nods.

The film about “Citizen Kane” co-writer Herman Mankiewicz, landed nominations for best film, drama; best actor for Gary Oldman; best director for Fincher, best supporting actress for Amanda Seyfried; best score; and best screenplay for Jack Fincher, the director’s father who penned the script before dying in 2003.

In addition to “Mank,” the nominees for best motion picture drama are “The Father”; “Nomadland”; “The Trial of the Chicago 7” and “Promising Young Woman.”

Netflix’s “The Crown” led all television nominees with six.

