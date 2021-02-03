PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Rania Harris, of Rania’s Catering, is devoting all of February to sandwiches! First up, she’s making a hearty meatball sandwich that’s the perfect treat to enjoy during Sunday’s big game!

Meatball Subs

Ingredients:

1 medium onion, chopped fine

Olive oil for sautéing the onion

1 ½ pounds ground sirloin

1 large egg, beaten

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

4 cloves garlic, crushed and minced

½ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

2 dashes Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, chopped

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

Sea salt and coarsely ground black pepper to taste

• 1 large jar high end quality Marinara Sauce

• 4 – 6 crusty sub rolls (see note)

• One 10-ounce bag shredded Provolone or Mozzarella (more if desired)

• Shredded basil for garnish

Directions:

In a small amount of olive oil, sauté the onion until translucent and lightly golden brown

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place ground sirloin in a large mixing bowl and make a well into the center of meat. Fill the well with the egg, bread crumbs, onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, Worcestershire, parsley, cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Gently combine the ingredients until well mixed but do not over mix, to avoid making the mixture too dense. Roll the mixture into 16 – 24 (size is your preference) meatballs and place them on a parchment lined baking pan. Place meatballs in oven and roast about 12 – 16 minutes. Make certain that the meatballs are cooked through before removing from the oven. The amount of roasting time will depend on the size of the meatball.

Place the marinara sauce in a large saucepan and heat until it begins to bubble. Gently add the hot out of the oven meatballs to the sauce, reduce the heat, and simmer for just a minute, to ensure that the meatballs are completely covered with the sauce. Place 4 meatballs and sauce into 4 – 6 individual split sub rolls. Top with shredded cheese and place under subs under broiler to melt cheese. Top with shredded basil and serve with crispy French fries.

Note: If you choose to make smaller meatballs, you yield 6 meatball subs

Serves: 4 – 6