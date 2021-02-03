ERIE, Pa. (KDKA/AP) – The deadly shooting at a northwestern Pennsylvania gun range three days before Christmas was justified, the district attorney ruled.

According to Erie News Now, Erie County District Attorney Jack Daneri announced Tuesday no charges were warranted in the shooting at the State Gamelands gun range in Greene Township, calling it a case of self-defense.

Investigators said their initial investigation indicated that Robert Eppley, 26, of North East, and a 28-year-old Erie man were taking turns firing a newly purchased pistol. Eppley had just fired five rounds when he turned and started firing at the other man, who was standing about 10 feet from him, police said.

A 67-year-old man in a neighboring stall, seeing what was happening, opened fire, shooting Eppely multiple times, police said. Eppley was pronounced dead at the scene. The 67-year-old man was questioned by troopers and later released. The 28-year-old victim was treated for multiple gunshot wounds at an Erie hospital and released.

Police said the pair drove to the range in separate vehicles with their girlfriends and all four were taking turns firing the pistol that one of the men had just purchased.

Erie News Now reports it’s still unclear why Eppley decided to start firing at the victim.

Eppley had a blood alcohol content of .21, Erie News Now says, but toxicology results showed no other drugs in his system.

