The following recipes are compliments of Ken Wregget’s 31 Bar & Grille, featured on JP Roofing Fan N’ation (1/23/21):
31 Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
Boneless/skinless chicken breasts
10 oz. buttermilk
All-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Canola, vegetable, or peanut oil
2 oz. Cayenne Pepper
2 oz Brown Sugar
Bun and Pickles of your choosing
Directions:
- Clean chicken breast and marinate in buttermilk for at least 1-hour (no more than 18 hours) in the refrigerator.
- Heat oil to 350-degrees.
- In a bowl, mix flour with salt and pepper to taste.
- Dredge chicken breast in flour mixture, using your body weight to tenderize the breast and ensure complete coverage of flour.
- Cook breast in hot oil for 3 minutes or until golden brown and floating.
- While chicken is cooking, in a bowl, whisk cayenne and brown sugar with 10 oz. of oil.
- Remove fried chicken, season with salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powders to taste, and add to bowl. Toss to completely drench the chicken in sauce.
- Place chicken on your bun, cover with pickles and serve.
The 31 Spicy Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
1 (habanero) or 2 – 4 Serrano or Jalapeno pepper slices
1 oz. Tito’s Vodka
Ginger Beer
1/2 lime
1tsp. Simple syrup
Directions:
- First, add your peppers.
- Then, add the tsp. of simple syrup.
- Next, grab your cocktail muddler and muddle peppers until they are nice and crushed up.
- Then, juice your lime in with the peppers and simple syrup.
- After you’ve juiced your halved lime, add your ice on top.
- Lastly, we will add the Tito’s over the ice and then shake for 5 -10 seconds.
- Strain over a copper mug filled with ice.
- To finish your cocktail, top it off with some ginger beer and garnish with lime. Then have yourself a spicy Moscow mule – 31 style.
