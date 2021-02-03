CBSN PittsburghWatch Now
By Daisy Jade
The following recipes are compliments of Ken Wregget’s 31 Bar & Grille, featured on JP Roofing Fan N’ation (1/23/21):
31 Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Ingredients:
Boneless/skinless chicken breasts
10 oz. buttermilk
All-purpose flour
Salt and pepper
Onion powder
Garlic powder
Canola, vegetable, or peanut oil
2 oz. Cayenne Pepper
2 oz Brown Sugar
Bun and Pickles of your choosing
Directions:
  1. Clean chicken breast and marinate in buttermilk for at least 1-hour (no more than 18 hours) in the refrigerator.
  2. Heat oil to 350-degrees.
  3. In a bowl, mix flour with salt and pepper to taste.
  4. Dredge chicken breast in flour mixture, using your body weight to tenderize the breast and ensure complete coverage of flour.
  5. Cook breast in hot oil for 3 minutes or until golden brown and floating.
  6. While chicken is cooking, in a bowl, whisk cayenne and brown sugar with 10 oz. of oil.
  7. Remove fried chicken, season with salt, pepper, onion, and garlic powders to taste, and add to bowl. Toss to completely drench the chicken in sauce.
  8. Place chicken on your bun, cover with pickles and serve.

The 31 Spicy Moscow Mule
Ingredients:
1 (habanero) or 2 – 4 Serrano or Jalapeno pepper slices
1 oz. Tito’s Vodka
Ginger Beer
1/2 lime
1tsp. Simple syrup
Directions:
  1. First, add your peppers.
  2. Then, add the tsp. of simple syrup.
  3. Next, grab your cocktail muddler and muddle peppers until they are nice and crushed up.
  4. Then, juice your lime in with the peppers and simple syrup.
  5. After you’ve juiced your halved lime, add your ice on top.
  6. Lastly, we will add the Tito’s over the ice and then shake for 5 -10 seconds.
  7. Strain over a copper mug filled with ice.
  8. To finish your cocktail, top it off with some ginger beer and garnish with lime. Then have yourself a spicy Moscow mule –  31 style.
