By: KDKA-TV News Staff

CHARLOTTE (KDKA) — The family of former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer said the Cannonsburg native has been moved to a hospice facility near his home in North Carolina.

According to ESPN, the 77-year-old was moved Saturday due to complications from Alzheimer’s disease, and he is in stable condition.

Schottenheimer was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2014, ESPN reported.

“As a family we are surrounding him with love,” his wife, Pat, said in a statement to ESPN, also speaking on behalf of the couple’s children, Kristin and Brian, “and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other … one play at a time.”

Schottenheimer graduated from Fort Cherry High School and went on to play football at the University of Pittsburgh. He spent six seasons in the NFL before becoming a long-time coach in the league.