HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP/KDKA) — Gov. Tom Wolf asked lawmakers Wednesday to raise income taxes on higher earners and give public schools a massive boost in aid, even as he faces a gaping deficit and uncertainty over how much more pandemic relief the federal government will send.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the setting for Wolf’s seventh budget proposal to the state Legislature was unusual: Wolf delivered his annual budget address to lawmakers by a pre-recorded video, instead of speaking in-person to a joint session of the state House and Senate. Wolf said it was probably the only time in the last century that had happened.

Lawmakers watched the video in their respective chambers, or from home, since many typically join floor sessions remotely during the pandemic.

Under the plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1, Wolf, a Democrat, will ask the Republican-controlled Legislature to increase the personal income tax to raise what his office estimated to be $4 billion over a full-year, or about 25% more.

“The real question is whether everybody is paying a fair share – and whether we’re all getting our money’s worth. And the truth is, the answer to both questions right now is ‘no,'” said Wolf.

He said the state has one of the lowest personal income tax rates in the nation and to keep the personal tax rate so low, Pennsylvania businesses are charged one of the highest tax rates in the nation, “even as we underfund the schools and job training programs that are supposed to be building our future workforce.”

Two-thirds of income-tax payers would pay less or the same amount by expanding exemptions in the tax, Wolf administration officials said.

The cash would go to public schools and to help fill a multibillion-dollar deficit inflicted by the pandemic. It is likely dead-on-arrival in the Legislature.

“There’s no reason why we can’t work together, Democrats and Republicans, to pass these initiatives,” Wolf said. “But if you’re skeptical about the prospects for bipartisanship in the wake of what we’ve seen our politics become recently, well, I can’t blame you.”

He said Republicans and Democrats have the same goal of helping the people they represent.

“I think it’s incumbent on every public official, no matter what party you belong to or how much responsibility you bear for the events of last month, to look for ways to fix our broken politics,” said Wolf.

All told, Wolf will likely need to scrounge more than $8 billion if he is to avoid cuts to programs, underwrite a roughly 20% boost in public school aid he’s proposing and meet demand for social services, including nursing homes, county-administered mental health programs and health care for the poor.

The current year’s budget plan was approved at $33.1 billion, although federal coronavirus relief lowered the burden on state tax dollars by about $3.4 billion.

Wolf also wants to raise minimum wage to $15 an hour and legalize recreational marijuana.

The Independent Fiscal Office, a nonpartisan legislative agency, is projecting that the state will need to spend slightly above $37.7 billion to maintain its current programs.

You can find more information about the governor’s proposal here.

