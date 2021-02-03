By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The tiny, fluffy, new African penguin chick is making its public debut at the National Aviary.

Visitors can now see the chick twice a day at the Avian Care Center.

Names for the chick have been chosen, but they’re not being revealed yet. The Aviary is waiting until more of the penguin’s feathers grow in. That’s when they can take a DNA test to determine its gender.

Until then, you can vote online on whether you think the chick is a boy or girl. Visit this link.

RELATED STORIES:

With only about 13,000 pairs remaining in the wild in South Africa, the National Aviary says African Penguins are endangered. So this little chick is very important.

It is the eleventh African Penguin to hatch at the National Aviary and the first baby for parents Buddy and Holly.

It hatched on Jan. 3.

For more information on the National Aviary’s African Penguin colony, visit this link.